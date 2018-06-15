Dinosaur Exhibit | June 16 – July 30

The Cultural Park in Keratea, east of Athens, presents an educational outdoor exhibition on the dinosaurs and the Ice Age that was put together in cooperation with experts from Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University. Running from June 16 to July 30, the exhibition comprises dinosaur models and guided tours (in Greek). Admission costs 6 euros per person or 20 euros for two adults and two children on Sundays, and 4 and 12 euros respectively on al other days.



Keratea Cultural Park, 16thkm of Lavriou Avenue, tel 22990.42100