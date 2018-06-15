Seu Jorge | Athens | June 17

Brazilian songwriter and singer Seu Jorge is accompanied by the Athens State Orchestra in a special tribute to David Bowie, with selected songs by the late, great artist that Jorge performed, in Portuguese, in the Wes Anderson film “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.” The show, which is part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Summer Nostos Festival, will take place at the Great Lawn at 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org