Circus at the SNFCC | Athens | June 17-24

Circus performers will be at different locations of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center from 6.30 p.m. every day from Sunday, June 17, to Sunday, June 24, entertaining visitors with weird and wonderful tricks and stunts. Admission to the park is free of charge and there's a free shuttle bus that runs between the SNFCC and Syntagma Square via the Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org