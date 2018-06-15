Greek Armed Forces say they are 'committed to their mission,' after MPs rant

The Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) said on Friday the Greek Armed Forces are "committed to their mission" as described in the Constitution, after a now former MP from neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party called on the army to intervene to stop Greece signing the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

"The Armed Forces are committed solely to the fulfillment of their mission, as enshrined in the Constitution and the existing institutional framework," HNDGS said in a press release.



Former MP Constantinos Barbarousis urged the army to arrest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and government coalition partner and ANEL leader Panos Kammenos for what he viewed as a “treason,” that is, the agreement with FYROM.



The statements came during a debate in parliament on a no-confidence motion brought against the government by the opposition for its handling of a name deal.



Barbarousis was later ousted from his party by leader Nikos Michaloliakos.



A Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into Barbarousis' statements for possible treason charges.