Greece’s former prime ministers have a duty to offer the public their opinion on issues facing the country, whether that be foreign policy or anything else of national significance.



The fact that they have personally handled such affairs in the past only adds extra weight to their perspective.



Their views carry even more significance if their efforts in the past met with success.



That does not mean to say that people will always take their view into consideration, or that they will do so in due course. This is besides the point.



What is clear is that veteran leaders have an obligation to take a clear stand on all issues of national significance from the podium of the Parliament – if they are still members of it – or from whatever platform they prefer to use to get their message across.



Citizens have an inalienable right to know the opinions and perspectives of people who used to be in control of the country’s fate, and take them into consideration.