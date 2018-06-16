Not only is Trainose about to be declared the preferred bidder for 100 percent of railway carriage maintenance company Rosco, but it is now eyeing Greece’s urban transport too.



On Friday state sell-off fund TAIPED accepted the improved bid for Rosco, which amounts to 22 million euros.



Also the head of Trainose’s parent group Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Renato Mazzoncini, told Greek reporters of the Italian group’s interest in city transport as the company motto is "mobility."



He added that if the Greek government decides to move ahead with the further utilization of urban transport, the Italian group will throw its hat into the ring.