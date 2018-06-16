Artifacts, weapons found in man's home in Kavala, northern Greece

A 51-year-old man was being questioned on Saturday by officers of the Kavala Coast Guard after a search on his home in the coastal area of Perigiali turned up a wealth of illegally acquired ancient artifacts, weapons and explosives.

Officers launched an investigation into the 51-year-old after receiving a tipoff, sources said. They confiscated 17 ancient coins, three metal statues, an amphora, a metal detector, a set of precision scales, three pistols and ammunition.

Authorities in the northern Greek city were expected to seek the evaluation of state archaeologists about the artifacts’ estimated value.