Bus services to be disrupted on Tuesday and Thursday

Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) employees are planning a new round of work stoppages on Tuesday to protest the planned closure of the bus depot at Elliniko, southern Athens, and the anticipated job losses that it will entail.

As a result of the walkouts, buses will run on a restricted service, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Staff are planning another walkout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, when they are to meet to discuss further action.

Employees of the capital’s public transport services have ratcheted up industrial action in recent weeks to express their objection to understaffing, a lack of spare parts and equipment, and further cutbacks mandated as part of Greece’s agreement with its international creditors.