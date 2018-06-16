Self-proclaimed billionaire Artemis Sorras arrested

Artemis Sorras, the fugitive leader of a fringe ultranationalist movement called Convention of Greek, has been arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sorras, who was arrested in southern Athens, has been convicted to eight years in prison for embezzlement. It was not clear what crime his arrest on Saturday was related to.



Police sources said they had been tipped off to the fugitive's whereabouts and had him under surveillance.

Prior to his run-in with the law, he claimed to have enough money to pay off the entirety of Greece's public debt and that of every citizen in the country.