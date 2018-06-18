MONDAY

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind begins a two-day official visit to Greece, during which he will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and other Greek officials.

The Greek Investment Road Show “GR in US” runs through Friday in New York, Washington and Chicago, organized by Hellenic Exchanges and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

The Athens Institute for Education and Research holds its annual conferences on: Politics and International Studies, Demographics and Population Studies and Anthropology. At the Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Listed companies Lazaridis and EYDAP will hold their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

Movement for Change party leader Fofi Gennimata visits European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Infrastructures Minister Christos Spirtzis will meet with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager in Brussels.

The Greek-Indian Business Forum is held at Hotel Grande Bretagne, Syntagma Square, Athens, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the president of India and of Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis. (Info: 210.355.5726, v.lolou@enterprisegreece.gov.gr)

The Hellenic Innovation Forum 2018 opens at Divani Caravel hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. To Wednesday. (Info: hif.ethosevents.eu)

The National Documentation Center organizes a research and innovation workshop on “Building Energy Efficiency,” at the National Research Foundation, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter figures on job vacancies and its April data on industrial turnover.

WEDNESDAY

The Open Technologies Alliance, the Enterprise Europe Network - Hellas network and the National Documentation Center jointly organize a workshop titled: “Hyperledger WSO2: Open Source technologies for next-generation business applications.” At the Serafio Sports, Cultural and Innovation Center of the City of Athens, 121 Pireos, at 5 p.m. (Info: opensource.ellak.gr)

The eighth International Ioannina Meeting on Applied Economics and Finance opens at the Hotel Divani Corfu Palace at Corfu Town. To Friday. (Info: www.econ.uoi.edu.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its April statistics on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Athens-listed enterprises Karelias, Logismos, Elton and Haidemenos hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will participate in the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.

The seventh annual e-Business & Social Media World is taking place at the Wyndham Grand Athens hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, themed “It’s All About Performance.” (Info: e-businessworld.gr)

The Athens Fashion & Beauty Forum 2018 opens at the amphitheater of OTEAcademy, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, vkoutsavlis@boussias.com)

Listed Mevaco, ELGEKA, Elastron, Mathios, Attica Publications and AS Company hold annual general meetings of shareholders.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will present RescEU, a new European system for tackling natural disasters, at an event starting at 11 a.m. and titled “Europe at a Crossroad: Challenges and prospects for the future.” The presentation will take place as part of a tour of Acheloos Valley in Aetolia-Acarnania, western Greece.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the April readings of its new house construction material price indexes.

Athens-listed companies Crete Plastics, Iaso, Piraeus Port Authority, ANEK and Dimitriou will be having their annual general meetings.