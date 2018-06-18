People smuggler arrested after car chase

A people smuggler was arrested late Sunday after a car chase on the Egnatia highway outside Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Moroccan national, refused to stop his truck when he was hailed down by police.

During the chase, the truck collided with a car and the driver ran off on foot but was eventually detained by police.

He was transferring 16 migrants from Iraq, Palestine and Syria who had illegally crossed the Greek-Turkish border. The truck was heading for Thessaloniki when it was intercepted by police.

The 21-year-old was to appear before a prosecutor .

