People smuggler arrested after car chase
The 21-year-old was to appear before a prosecutor .
A people smuggler was arrested late Sunday after a car chase on the Egnatia highway outside Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
The suspect, a 21-year-old Moroccan national, refused to stop his truck when he was hailed down by police.
During the chase, the truck collided with a car and the driver ran off on foot but was eventually detained by police.
He was transferring 16 migrants from Iraq, Palestine and Syria who had illegally crossed the Greek-Turkish border. The truck was heading for Thessaloniki when it was intercepted by police.
