Dozens of cabbies fined for violations

Traffic police said on Monday that they conducted a total of 118 checks on taxi drivers and found that 37 of them committed violations.

The checks took place near the Acropolis in central Athens, in and around the port of Piraeus and the central Kifissos bus station.

One driver was arrested for tampering with his taxi meter while another was nabbed for charging three tourists 80 euros for the trip from Piraeus port to the Acropolis.

Both men were to appear before a prosecutor.