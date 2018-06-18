Police in Kozani make large drug bust

Police in the northern Greek city of Kozani seized more than 200 kilograms of unrefined hash and arrested four men, according to authorities on Monday.

Working on a tip, police stopped a car and its 25-year-old driver on Sunday and found 208.58 kilograms of hash. They arrested the driver and his 32-year-old passenger, a foreign national.

Soon after, they also hailed down another two cars that were escorting the first one and arrested two more men, 46 and 32.

All four are to appear before a local prosecutor in the town of Kastoria