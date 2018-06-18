EU to keep using FYROM name until Athens-Skopje deal is ratified

The European institutions and the European Commission will continue to use the name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) until the full implementation of the agreement that was signed on Sunday between Athens and Skopje, the EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy said on Monday.



“The agreement was signed, but there are still some steps that need to be taken until its completion,” Maja Kocijancic said.



“In our official communication, we will continue to refer to this country as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and this is what we have been doing until now,” she added.



Kocijancic said the FYROM name will remain until the agreement has been ratified by both countries.