Protesters throw hay outside ANEL's offices

Two people threw two hay stack cubes at the entrance of the offices of junior governing coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) on Syngrou Avenue on Monday, in protest against the policy followed by the party.



“Just like you've been feeding us lies, we brought you some hay,” the two protesters said, in reference to the Greek idiom of “feeding somebody hay,” which means to lie.



It was not clear to which policy the protesters refered to.



One of the two activists was identified as Avghi Voutsina, a woman who, in January 2016, threw a chicken at the entrance of the prime minister's office, Maximos Mansion, to protest against SYRIZA's policies.