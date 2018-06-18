Calexico | Athens | July 3-4

Photo:Jairo Zavala Ruiz

American indie-rock band Calexico will perform live from the foothills of the Acropolis at the historic Herod Atticus Theater on July 3 and 4. Calexico’s music combines Latin elements with country, jazz and post-rock in a genre known as “desert noir.” The band’s concerts are part of the Greek Festival. Both shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets, which are selling out fast, start at 33 from viva.gr and tel 11876.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807