Acropolis Museum Birthday | Athens | June 20

The Acropolis Museum celebrates nine years since it first opened its doors, on Wednesday, June 20. To mark the occasion, all exhibition areas and the restaurant will be open until midnight and admission will be free as of 8 p.m. The City of Athens Big Band will also perform at the museum entrance at 9 p.m., while visitors will be able to walk through the temporary exhibition “Eleusis: The Great Mysteries” with an archaeologist as guide. Admission for the temporary exhibition is 3 euros and space is limited, so registration is required at the museum's Information Desk. Tours in English will take place at 12.30 noon and 5.30 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou,

tel 210.900.0900