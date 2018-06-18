Momix | Athens | June 19-23

Momix, an American troupe that bridges dance, acrobatics, theater, film and special effects, celebrates its 35th anniversary with a new spectacular titled “Viva Momix” and will be appearing at the Athens Concert Hall. Under the direction of choreographer Moses Pendleton, the group has taken part in major productions and festivals across the world, including the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, and has received an Emmy Award. Tickets start at 30 euros from www.megaron.gr

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2000