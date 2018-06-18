MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Zongolopoulos’s ‘Umbrellas’ fly to Egypt

  • umbrellas

TAGS: Visual Arts

"Umbrellas," an emblematic installation series by Greek sculptor George Zongolopoulos (1903-2004), was installed a few days ago in Egypt, some 120 kilometers outside Alexandria, in an area where a new city is being built. The city will include a "Greek Village" inspired by the Aegean holiday island of Santorini. The project was commissioned by Dubai-based construction firm EMAAR, which became interested in the Greek artist’s work after seeing it featured in an article. The piece was put together in Athens and transported to Egypt. [George Zongolopoulos Foundation]

