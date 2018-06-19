The problem of the uncontrollable violence plaguing Greek university campuses is chronic. Rectors are justifiably afraid to do something, the police is dodging responsibility and the problem is simply allowed to grow.



The government set up a committee to examine the issue and came up with a report that was no more than a wish-list and an expose of ideas.



There is no place in the world where professors and university students experience what their Greek counterparts go through at this country’s universities.



No committee is needed to examine the issue. What is needed is a little seriousness and elementary political will to stop this disgrace.