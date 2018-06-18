ATHEX: Index advances 1 pct as bank stocks stage recovery

Bank stocks recovered on Monday from a sharp drop last Friday, with their advance gathering pace as the week’s first session progressed, helped also by the decline of Greek bond yields. Low turnover is explained by anticipation for Thursday’s crucial Eurogroup.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 770.91 points, adding 0.98 percent to Friday’s 763.45 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.73 percent to 2,028.25 points.

The banks index jumped 3.34 percent, with Alpha leading the way advancing 4.37 percent. Piraeus added 3.61 percent, Eurobank climbed 3.29 percent and National increased 1.58 percent. Viohalco rose 3.77 percent while Coca Cola shed 1.96 percent.

In total 49 stocks enjoyed gains, 53 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 39.7 million euros, just over half of last Friday’s 78.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.50 percent to close at 68.24 points.