Households with an annual income of up to 24,000 euros who live in rented accommodation or are paying off a loan for their main residence will be entitled to a housing benefit up to 210 euros per month.

A joint ministerial decision issued on Saturday provides for more than 500,000 households to receive a total of 600 million euros, in a measure aimed at fulfilling one of the prior actions required for the fourth bailout review.

The minimum allowance to be issued comes to 70 euros/month for a one-member household, increasing by 35 euros per child or by 70 euros per child for single-parent families.

The housing benefit is tax exempt, it does not incur any deductions and it cannot be confiscated or offset with debts to the state or private lenders. Recipients must have lived legally and permanently in Greece for the last five years