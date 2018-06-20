BUSINESS |

 
Separate tenders, different models for Cretan highway

The Infrastructure Ministry is starting a reconstruction project for most of the highway connecting northern Crete with two separate tenders and two different concession models.

The main section, a stretch of 140 kilometers between Hania and Iraklio, will be handled via a concession contract, while the section from Hersonissos near Iraklio to Neapoli in Lassithi, covering 50 km, will be conceded through a Public Private Partnership.

This is contrary to what Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had announced last September for a single tender all across the Cretan highway.

