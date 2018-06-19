November 17 assassin leaves prison after third furlough

File photo

A leading member of November 17, Greece’s most deadly guerrilla group, left Korydallos prison on Tuesday morning after being granted his third two-day leave from prison.



Dimitris Koufodinas had gone on a hunger strike for almost two weeks because authorities refused to give him a leave of absence from prison. He was transferred to Nikaia state hospital earlier in the month.



He is serving eleven life terms for his role in the terrorist group that was dismantled by Greek authorities in 2002.



His release follows a spate of attacks by anarchist and anti-establishment groups against targets across the country, including the offices of the Hellenic American Union (HAU) in Athens and Thessaloniki.