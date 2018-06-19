Moscovici: Eurogroup ‘must take decisions’ to complete Greece's third program

EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday urged eurozone's finance ministers to take the decisions required to conclude Greece’s third bailout program in their next meeting on Thursday.



“This is a vital week for Greece: Thursday's Eurogroup must take the decisions necessary to ensure a successful conclusion of the ESM program,” he said in a series of tweets.



In a brief overview of the country’s economic crisis, he mentioned the initial state of its finances and where it stands today, noting that, by the end of the ESM program launched in 2015, Greece will have implemented more than 450 actions (including the 88 under the fourth and final review).

Greece has been discussed in 33 meetings of the Eurogroup since July 2015, he added.



“In short, Greece has delivered on its commitments and I am confident that member-states will now deliver on theirs,” he said.



“We need a balanced compromise between all actors, ensuring growth and sustainable debt for the future of this country that has gone through so much.”