TOTAL sets anchor in more blocks of the EEZ

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades met with TOTAL's Middle East exploration chief on Tuesday, focusing on the prospects of expanding Nicosia's cooperation with the French energy giant.



TOTAL's Senior Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Stephane Michel, visited the Presidential Palace for a meeting where the two men discussed cooperation within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also the potential of expanding such cooperation, according to Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis.



The minister, who made his remarks after the meeting, did not go into specific details regarding the cooperation between the two parties. But TOTAL reportedly is showing interest in taking part in other blocks within the Cypriot EEZ, which have already been licensed.



The men also offered assessments during the meeting on the state of exploration, focusing on Block 6 where there are sufficient finds that are waiting on drills for confirmation.



Total recently submitted a request to take part in Block 8, of which 50 percent has already been licensed to Italian energy company ENI. [Kathimerini Cyprus]