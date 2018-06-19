William St Claire | Athens | June 21

Renowned British historian William St Claire from University College London will deliver a lecture to mark Athens 2018 World Book Capital and also to preview part of his upcoming book, “Who Saved the Parthenon?” due to be published later this year. St Clair used mostly unknown manuscripts that included intercepted letters, reports of secret negotiations and correspondence with Ottoman commanders and the Sultan, to discuss how and why the Parthenon somehow survived, with little damage, from the Greek War of Independence from 1821 to 1833. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Penrose Library at the British School at Athens. Admission is free of charge.

British School at Athens, 53 Ioanni Patera,

Kolonaki, tel 211.102.2800