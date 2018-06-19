Nathalie Patricia Soursos | Athens | June 20

Nathalie Patricia Soursos of the Department for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Vienna University, will give a talk on “The Creation of Modern Athens in the 19th Century” at the Austrian Archaeological Institute, on Wednesday, June 20. Dr Soursos, who specializes in Greek history from the 19th Century onwards, will focus on the role of powerful elites in the creation of a modern Athens. The admission-free lecture is part of the of the OEAI Fellows Lecture Series and starts at 6 p.m.

Austrian Archaeological Institute, 26 Alexandras,

tel 210.821.3708