Refugee Food Festival| Athens | June 19-24

The Refugee Food Festival – taking place in 14 cities with the support of the United Nations – returns to Greece from on June 19-24 to mark World Refugee Day on June 20. The event comprises seven restaurants in Athens and on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos working with refugee chefs to create dishes that blend different culinary heritages.

For more information visit http://www.refugeefoodfestival.com/portfolio/athens

