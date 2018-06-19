Ice Hockey Camp | Athens | June 18-22 & 25-29

Children aged 6 years old and above can learn all the basic skills for playing the classic winter sport of ice hokey at the Ice n Skate rink in the western suburb of Egaleo to June 22 and agains from June 25 to 29. The summer camp is run by coaches and athletes who teach participants how to skate, handle a stick and puck, and the rules of the game. There are also sessions for more experienced players. The camp runs 4-7 p.m.

Ice n Skate, 7 Emmanouil Pappa, Egaleo,

tel 212.213.3257