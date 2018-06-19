Chronis Botsoglou| Athens | June 20-September 2

School of Fine Arts professor and acclaimed artist Chronis Botsoglou presents a collection titled “Memory Drawing” at the cafe of the National Archaeological Museum, from June 20 to September 2. Curated by art historian Giorgos Mylonas, the exhibition invites the viewer to gain an intimate insight into Botsoglou’s private world, through paintings that include his wife and daughters, drawings and personal notes. The opening will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Visiting hours are Monday 1-8 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Admission to the cafe is free of charge.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission,

Omonia, tel 213.214.4800