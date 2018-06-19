Merkel upbeat ahead of Thursday’s Eurogroup
Speaking on Tuesday, Merkel reportedly added that Greece’s exit will be an auspicious moment for measures to be taken to fortify the eurozone given that no euro area country will be committed to a bailout program.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed hope that the Eurogroup on Thursday will mark the “final step” before Greece exits its bailout program in August, reports said.
