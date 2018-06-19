Family of young man killed on main Athens avenue compensated

The Council of State has ordered the Greek state to pay 350,000 euros in damages to the relatives of a 24-year-old man who was killed in 2005 when the car he was driving crashed into an illegal billboard on the side of the capital’s Kifissias Avenue.

According to the country’s highest administrative court, the billboard had been erected illegally and the state must compensate the motorist’s family for their loss.

In 2016, an Athens court convicted a former mayor and an advertising agent of involuntary manslaughter over the death of a 21-year-old motorist who slammed into the base of an illegal billboard on the same avenue in 2009.