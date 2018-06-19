Eight of 11 anarchists in custody for police attack

Eight of the 11 people arrested in connection with an assault on a riot police unit in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia last week were remanded in custody Tuesday.

The eight, all members of anarchist groups, are alleged to have been part of a group of about 20 people who hurled firebombs and stones at police in the early hours of Friday.

They face criminal charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, arson as well as possession of weapons and explosives.

One of the eight suspects is a 41-year-old Parliament employee.

Another three suspects, all minors, were given conditional release.

Early Tuesday, anarchists clashed again with police near Exarchia, though there were no arrests.