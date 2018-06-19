Trash continues to pile up amid efforts to fix Athens landfill

Tons of garbage continued to pile up on the streets of Athens Tuesday as efforts got under way at the capital’s main landfill in Fyli in northwestern Attica to repair a crack on the side of the dump and prevent a collapse. Deliveries to the landfill have been put on hold as authorities try to solve the problem. Meanwhile, several days of heavy rainfall have worsened the situation. Municipal officials indicated Tuesday that an extension to the Fyli landfill will open by Thursday, though it will take at least a week to gather the thousands of tons of trash that have piled up on the streets. [Eurokinissi]