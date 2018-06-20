A lack of meritocracy and transparency has triggered a brain drain of the country’s finest, an ICAP People Solutions study has shown.

More specifically, the electronic survey of 1,068 Greeks living in 61 countries showed that 53 percent have masters degrees, while 20 percent have completed undergraduate studies. Another 8 percent have PhDs.

What’s more, 36 percent said they do not intend to return to Greece.

Around half are under the age of 35, while 23 percent are supervisors, 10 percent are senior executives and another 10 percent are managers.

The overwhelming majority (88 percent) of those questioned have been living abroad for more than a year, with 59 percent having prior work experience in Greece.

Men have the led the way and account for 64 percent of Greeks that have sought a brighter future on foreign shores.

It was the fourth survey in as many years by ICAP, which said that 13 percent of those that took part in 2017 have returned to Greece due to family reasons.

The latest survey showed that 50 percent would only consider returning if they could secure the same or higher wages than the ones they currently receive; 38 percent said the Greek way of life and weather would possibly make them consider a return; while 34 percent cited an upswing in the Greek economy as a reason to come back.

One in five, or 18 percent, said that nothing would make them return.