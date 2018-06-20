Violence biting back

The violent expression of disapproval against politicians has been systematically and cynically used during the crisis years, as a political tool by both parties of the ruling coalition – the leftist SYRIZA and the nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL).

Now the same parties are up against similar aggression and popular discontent over the name agreement signed between the government and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) last Sunday at the Prespes Lake district in the presence of top European Union and United Nations officials.

Kathimerini has always condemned violence as a means of expressing frustration and it does so again now. Acts of barbarism and hooliganism will do nothing to benefit the country and its democracy. If anything, they serve to compromise the country’s institutions.

Despite the saying that you reap what you sow, no one in his right mind can rejoice when the country, due to the irresponsible behavior of those in power, slides down the path of barbarism.