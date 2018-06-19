Undeclared labor is estimated to have reached 14.6 percent last year, according to data from the Labor Inspection Squad.

Last year saw the launch of a new model for inspecting undeclared labor by the squad and the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), probing a total of 36,683 enterprises in Greece. Of these, 5,357 were found to be employing undeclared workers. Out of 139,021 workers in the enterprises checked, there were 8,335 that had not been registered with the proper authorities (6 percent), with the fines imposed for these violations coming to 88.1 million euros in 2017.

In 2016, the squad inspected 34,241 enterprises and found that 5,577, or 16.29 percent, employed undeclared workers. From the 130,608 employees monitored at the time, only 9,270 workers had been undeclared (7.1 percent). The total fines imposed in 2016 had come to 97.8 million euros.

The Labor Ministry is about to bring to Parliament a draft law that will reduce fines for undeclared labor provided that the employers hire, for some time at least, the worker who had not been registered with the authorities.

