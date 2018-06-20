Zaev says Greece has recognised the 'Macedonian' people

The Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev says that the name deal signed with Greece includes the recognition of a “Macedonian” people and language.

“Greece has recognized the people and language –Macedonia, Macedonian language. We finally got what our ancestors aspired for- an independent country recognized by all,” he told the Kanal 5 TV station in Skopje on Tuesday.

Zaev said he believes his country’s people will make the wise decision in the upcoming referendum on the name agreement which stipulates that FYROM’s name will change to North Macedonia.

The deal also provides that the name will be used erga omnes- nationally and internationally and that its constitution will be revised.

Zaev said that it was not the first time that Skopje agreed to the notion of erga omnes.

The deal has been met with opposition in both Greece and FYROM. Zaev said the criticism of the deal in both countries means that both sides and won and lost.

