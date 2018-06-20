Far-right MP charged with treason released on bail

The former Golden Dawn MP Constantinos Barbarousis, who is accused of treason, was released on bail on Wednesday, after appearing before an examining magistrate.

Barbarousis was told to pay 30,000 euros, is barred from leaving the country and will have to appear at his local police station three times a month.



Stepping out of the court room, he said: “I would have respected any decision by Greek justice. I thank my lawyers. Macedonia is Greek and that doesn't change.”

Barbarousis was indicted on charges of treason, after he urged the country's Armed Forces to arrest Prime Minsiter Alexis Tsipras, his coalition partner Panos Kammenos and Greek President Propkopis Pavlopoulos, to prevent a deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over its name, during a speech in Parliament last Friday.



According to Greek Penal Law, anyone who publicly or through the dissemination of documents or images intentionally attempts to incite others to commit acts of high treason is punished by up to 20 years in prison.