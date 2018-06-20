Turkey condemns 'tolerance' shown to N17 terrorist with furlough

Turkey condemned on Wednesday the two-day prison leave granted this week to Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed shooter of disbanded terrorist group November 17.



Koufodinas was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of the Turkish Embassy's Press Attache Cetin Gorgu in 1991, the attempted assassination of the Embassy's Counsellor Deniz Bolukbasi in 1991 and was among the perpetrators of the murder of Embassy Counsellor Haluk Sipahioglu in 1994.



“Such tolerance granted to a bloody terrorist is a disrespect to the memory of our diplomats who were martyred and their families," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.



"It is unacceptable that a treacherous terrorist attempting lives of our diplomats who represented our country with honour abroad, can take advantage of such regulations,” he added.

“This has strengthened our doubts about the functioning of the judicial system in Greece."