British envoy says furlough for N17 shooter an 'insult' for victims

The British Ambassador to Greece, Kate Smith, added her voice to those who condemned the prison leave granted to Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed shooter of disbanded terrorist group November 17.

“I agree. Our position is known. [The furlough is] an insult to the memory of the victims and their families,” Smith tweeted in Greek, commenting on an earlier remark on Koufodinas' two-day leave by the US Embassy in Greece.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the US embassy said it “thoroughly condemned” the third furlough and added: “It’s a shameful injustice to his many victims’ families and a further incentive for his anarchist followers to commit violent and destructive acts in his name."