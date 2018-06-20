Tsipras says expects Eurogroup to reach solution on Greek debt

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday he expects Thurday's Eurogroup to produce a solution for Greece's debt pile that will herald the end of the country's eight-year economic crisis.



“We expect tomorrow a decision on Greek debt that will mark the end of Greece's eight-year turmoil and the end of austerity,” he said at the start of a meeting with the Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Andreas Dracopoulos, at Maximos Mansion.



“We are very close to the time when we will reap the fruits of a difficult multiannual effort on the side of the Greek people,” he added.