Tsipras says expects Eurogroup to reach solution on Greek debt

Economy, Politics

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday he expects Thurday's Eurogroup to produce a solution for Greece's debt pile that will herald the end of the country's eight-year economic crisis.

“We expect tomorrow a decision on Greek debt that will mark the end of Greece's eight-year turmoil and the end of austerity,” he said at the start of a meeting with the Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Andreas Dracopoulos, at Maximos Mansion.

“We are very close to the time when we will reap the fruits of a difficult multiannual effort on the side of the Greek people,” he added. 

