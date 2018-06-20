WHAT’S ON |

 
Diamantis Diamantopoulos | Crete | To February 28, 2019

The Society of Cretan Historical Studies presents a collection of work by 20th century Greek painter and sculptor Diamantis Diamantopoulos, in an exhibition at the Historical Museum of Crete titled “Teratologies: The History of Man,” as part of its year-long tribute to the influential artist. Events also include free educational programs for both children and adults. Visiting hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli Venizelou,
Iraklio, tel 2810.283.219, www.historical-museum.gr

