Greece's biggest annual art fair, Art Athina brings together 53 galleries showcasing the work of their associate artists, at the premises of the Athens Conservatory. The event, which includes video projections, open studios, workshops and talks, runs through Sunday, June 24, 12 noon to 9 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros.

Athens Conservatory, Vassileos Constantinou &

Rigillis, tel 210.724.0673