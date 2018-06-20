Piraeus Bank to market M&G mutual funds in GreeceGEORGE GEORGIOPOULOS
Online
Piraeus Bank signed a distribution deal with asset manager M&G Investments to market its mutual funds, Greece’s largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.
Piraeus Bank signed a distribution deal with asset manager M&G Investments to market its mutual funds, Greece’s largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.
M&G is the asset management arm of Prudential Plc with more than 323 billion euros of assets under management for institutional and individual clients.
M&G will be the latest of 14 leading asset managers with which Piraeus has a distribution relationship.
“The addition of M&G will expand the investment product offering of the bank, giving its most sophisticated customers the necessary tools to achieve their investment goals,” the bank said. [Reuters]