Scientists seek earthquake protection for Thessaloniki

Scientists have warned that a large earthquake in Thessaloniki could wreak havoc and cause damage of more than 20 billion euros.

Experts from Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, the Institute of Technical Seismology and Anti-Seismic Structures (ITSAK) and the Technical Chamber of Greece, issued the warning on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a devastating 6.5 magnitude quake that struck the northern port city in 1978.



According to the experts, Thessaloniki is in need of an organized plan to tackle an earthquake of similar or greater magnitude.