Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas vows to bolster security in Exarchia

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas vowed on Wednesday to bolster security in the central Athens district of Exarchia, following the most recent attack on police by self-styled anarchists and growing frustration from residents in the area over rising violence and crime.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Toskas dismissed criticism from opposition New Democracy concerning the situation in Exarchia, claiming that Western Attica continues to show higher rates of crime.



“There has been a drop in serious crime,” Toskas said. “However, crime in the streets committed by poor devils has not been reduced to the extent we would have liked.”