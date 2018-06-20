LIFE |

 
LIFE

Acropolis Museum marks ninth birthday

TAGS: Museum, Culture

The Acropolis Museum in Athens celebrated its ninth birthday on Wednesday with a jazz music concert in its courtyard and a free tour of the temporary exhibition, “Eleusis: The Great Mysteries.”

More than 1.5 million people visited the museum in 2017, while the number of English-speaking visitors surpassed Greeks.

Its president, Dimitris Pantermalis, said that the museum’s reputation is growing around the world through word of mouth recommendations from visitors.

“From personal experience I know that this is the most powerful means to promote the museum abroad,” he said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 