After a lengthy delay, the Andromeda aquaculture group, Amerra fund and Mubadala investment firm on Wednesday signed the agreement for the acquisition of Greek fish farming companies Nireus and Selonda, with the deal expected to be implemented by year-end.



The agreement for the acquisition of 74.34 percent of Nireus and 79.62 percent of Selonda, controlled by the country’s four systemic banks, now needs to secure the approval of the Competition and Capital Market commissions.



The investors will inject funds into the two fish farming companies before they merge with Andromeda, which was bought out by Amerra in 2016.